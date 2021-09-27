Hankook Tire a Finalist at Design Excellence Awards

Hankook Tire was recognized as the finalist in the automotive and transportation category at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2021, for its innovation project, “Hankook Platform System (HPS)-Cell,” the company said. This achievement makes Hankook Tire a winner of all three design awards this year. Hankook’s HPS-Cell won the “red dot” in the mobility and transportation category at the Red Dot Design Award: Design Concept 2021 in July and was announced as the winner at iF Design Award 2021 for the professional concept category in April, Hankook said.

Click Here to Read More

The award-winning HPS-Cell is a modular platform proposed through Hankook Tire’s Design Innovation project, a research project on smart cities and future mobility. Through joint research, the project puts forward a vision for future driving and solutions that tackle today’s challenges, the company said.

HPS-Cell was unveiled in November last year as an outcome of the Design Innovation 2020 project. Under the theme “urban reshaping,” the project visualized transformation of cities by reconfiguring mobility as part of living spaces, rather than a stand-alone vehicle. It exists in a future which adopts augmented automation infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, such as eco-friendly technology, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI), the company said.