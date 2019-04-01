Hankook Tire Features New Lineup for 2019 Great Catch Rebate

With the 2019 baseball season underway, Hankook Tire has expanded the roster for its 2019 Great Catch Rebate.

Starting April 1, consumers can save up to $60 on nine of Hankook’s most popular passenger and light truck tire models, including the all-new Dynapro AT2.

Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook passenger or light truck tires from an authorized Hankook dealer between April 1 and May 5 are eligible for a mail-in rebate of up to $60. Consumers can submit rebates online at www.hankooktirerebates.com.

“Spring is synonymous with baseball, and the Great Catch Rebate makes sure drivers can stay safe and prepare for their next trip to the ballpark with some of our top-of-the-line tires,” said Todd Walker, spokesperson at Hankook Tire America Corp. “We are excited to include our brand new Dynapro AT2 tire, perfect for those seeking adventure this season without compromising any of its on-road manners, making for a comfortable ride the whole way.”

Qualifying tires that are offered through the 2019 Great Catch mail-in rebate include:

Hankook Dynapro AT2 (RF11) $60 rebate : The newest member of Hankook’s all-terrain lineup, the Dynapro AT2 balances performance off of the road and traction on it. It features a multi-directional tread design for wet, winter and off-road conditions, with decreased road noise and increased comfort.

For more information, please visit the Hankook rebate site at www.hankooktirerebates.com.