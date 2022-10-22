Hankook Tire Offers Fall Rebate

Hankook Tire is celebrating the final weeks of baseball season by offering consumers up to $100 in savings on popular passenger, SUV and light truck tires as part of its Grand Slam Rebate.

Hankook says consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines between Sept. 26 and Nov. 6 will qualify for the rebate. All rebates should be submitted online at hankookrebates.com. Tires included in the rebate are below.

Rebate Amount / Product Product Description $100 / Dynapro XT (RC10) On- and off-road rugged-terrain tire for light trucks and SUVs $90 / Dynapro AT2 Xtreme (RF12) Tough on- and off-road performance for all terrains $80 / Dynapro AT2 (RF11) A new standard for the all-terrain tire segment $80 / Dynapro HP2 (RA33) All-season highway performance for SUVs and light trucks $80 / Ventus S1 AS (H125) Year-round sports performance for all weather conditions $70 / Kinergy 4S2 (H750) Performance passenger and CUV all-weather tire

According to the Hankook Tire Gauge Index, one-third of all Americans (31%) plan to take a trip by car this year, and one in five (20%) have already taken advantage of consumer rebates to save money.