Hankook Tire Extends Partnership with DTM

Hankook Tire announced it has extended its commitment to the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM, German Touring Car Masters) until 2023.

Hankook has been involved in the international touring car series as the official partner and exclusive tire supplier since 2011. The renewed contract makes Hankook Tire the longest-standing tire supplier in the history of the DTM.

The current racing series features racing cars based on production models from three of the world’s premium automobile manufacturers. This year, Audi and BMW are joined by luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin. The 2019 season also has seen the introduction of new technical regulations, in accordance with the international Class 1 guidelines, which have resulted in more powerful DTM cars, allowing for considerable quicker lap times. As a result, the Hankook Ventus race tires were selected for handling the increased speeds to surpass driver and spectators’ expectations, Hankook says.

“In terms of technology and quality, the DTM requires the very highest standards from its partner-manufacturers. This season, the demand on the tires has significantly increased as a result of the new 600+hp turbo engines,” said Gerhard Berger, chairman of ITR, the promoter of the DTM series. “Hankook’s competition tires have continuously met all our requirements and have surpassed their performance potential. The early extension of our established partnership reflects the trusted and professional co-operation that exists between the two parties.”

Hankook Tire has been supporting motorsport events for years. Hankook has been the official tire partner to the 24H Series, the W Series, the Formula Renault Eurocup, the 24H Nürburgring, F3 Americas and the CJ Super Race.