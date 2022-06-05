Hankook Tire Creates Corporate Governance Charter for ESG

Hankook Tire announced the establishment of a corporate governance charter to enhance transparent environmental, social, and governance management and lay the groundwork for the company’s sustainable business. The charter was approved at the board meeting held on May 9.

The corporate governance charter will ensure the professionalism and independence of the board of directors and promote the rights and interests of all stakeholders including shareholders, consumers, and members, the company says. It contains regulations on the rights and responsibilities of shareholders, roles and operations of the board, a structure of audit institutions, protection of rights of stakeholders, and disclosure. The content will be accessible to all shareholders on Hankook Tire’s website, as well as on Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service’s Data Analysis, Retrieval, and Transfer System, the company says.

The ESG committee was launched in July 2021 within the board of directors to strengthen the company’s ESG management strategies and activities. Currently, five operating units are affiliated within the board including the ESG committee, audit committee, outside director nomination committee, sustainable management committee, and internal transaction committee.