May 7, 2019

Hankook Tire Debuts e3 Wide DL21 Ultra-Super Drive Tire

Hankook-Tire-e3_wide_DL21

Hankook Tire has released its latest ultra-super single drive tire to the company’s truck and bus radial (TBR) lineup. The new e3 Wide DL21 boasts greater longevity and mileage over its predecessor, the DL07, Hankook says.

According to Hankook Tire, testing showed the e3 Wide DL21 has a 2% increase in mileage and a 10% increase in rolling resistance over its predecessor.

The e3 Wide DL21 tread pattern features Hankook’s three-dimensional siping technology helping to increase the tires overall traction, lifespan and performance, the company says.

Hankook says the e3 Wide DL21 also includes the company’s Smartec TBR technology.

