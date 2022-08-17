Hankook Tire Adds 43 Sizes to Dynapro AT2 Xtreme Range

Hankook Tire is expanding its Dynapro AT2 Xtreme range with an additional 43 sizes. With 75 sizes now available, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme covers 80% of the all-terrain market, including major light truck sizes 275/60R20, 275/65R18, LT275/70R18, as well as popular floating sizes such as 35X12.50R20, 35X12.50R17.

The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme has been reimagined with a more aggressive shoulder design, enhanced noise reduction and an unrivaled longevity, the company says. Its aggressive high-depth sidewall blocks and cross-combined shoulder scoops enhance off-road traction and help prevent cuts and abrasions. The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme is also 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rated, built with multi-directional grooves and sipes and biting block edges that provide added traction in wear and severe snow conditions.

With a more aggressive design than its predecessor, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme still provides quiet and comfortable on-road performance with its noise-reducing tie-bars and staged block edges, the company says. In addition, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme provides a mileage warranty up to 70,000 miles.