New research from Hankook Tire reveals that as COVID-19 has kept many Americans home, three-in-four (76%) say they miss being behind the wheel.

The survey also found that there is a desire to spend more time on the road, as 60% of Americans say they want to take more trips by car as a result of the pandemic.

Hankook says the survey also found that 88% of Americans canceled or postponed plans because of COVID-19. And nearly one-in-two (47%) canceled a vacation. However, while only 43% of Americans expect they will be able to take their next vacation this summer, they are steering towards positivity. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those surveyed said they are hopeful or excited about an upcoming trip.

When vacation travel plans can resume, the survey indicates that there will likely be an increase in road trips, as 57% say they plan to take their next vacation by car. According to the survey, Americans are currently more than five times more comfortable traveling by car (62%) than via plane (11%), and it’s likely that sentiment will continue for some time. Americans also selected traveling by car as the top mode for transportation after the pandemic.

Additionally, when it comes to road trips post-pandemic, a majority of Americans want to travel with a loved one in the passenger seat. When asked who they would most like to take a vacation with once travel restrictions are lifted, 40% of Americans selected their spouse or significant other – which is two times more than the second most popular pick, their child or children (18%). Only 11% said they would like to travel alone.