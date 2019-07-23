Hankook Tire Donates DAV Vehicle to Nashville VA Medical Center

Pictured, left to right, are Don Samuels, DAV past national commander; Kenny Belew, DAV Tennessee state adjutant; Jennifer Vedral-Baron, Tennessee Valley healthcare system health system director; and Todd Walker, Hankook Tire corporate communications.

Hankook Tire America Corp. continues its partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and donated a new DAV Transportation Network vehicle to the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus.

The Hankook-branded vehicle is the only vehicle permanently stationed at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus.

This new seven-passenger vehicle will join DAV’s fleet of volunteer-driven vehicles around the country that provide free rides for injured and ill veterans to VA medical facilities. The vehicle was officially unveiled at a ceremony at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus, where officials from Hankook Tire, DAV and the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, along with volunteer drivers from the Transportation Network, welcomed the 2019 Ford Flex.

“Lack of reliable transportation is a major barrier for many veterans to access the healthcare services they earned. This donation will help the DAV Transportation Network offer 200,000 rides every year,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the partnership between Hankook Tire and DAV to support the veteran community. Those in the Nashville area who are interested in being a volunteer driver for the Transportation Network vehicle can sign up at https://www.tfaforms.com/4692174.