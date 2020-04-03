Hankook Tire Change-Up Rebate Runs Through May 31

Hankook Tire is offering consumers a savings of up to $80 on four of its tires with its 2020 Change-Up Rebate.

Consumers can choose from a variety of options in the all-season and summer performance line, for passenger cars, light trucks and SUVs.

Consumers who purchase four or more qualifying tires from an authorized dealer between April 3 and May 31, 2020 are eligible for a rebate of up to $80.

Qualifying tires include:

Hankook Ventus V12 evo (K120) $80 rebate;

Hankook Dynapro HT (RH12) $70 rebate;

Hankook Ventus S1 noble (H452) $60 rebate; and

Hankook Kinergy PT (H737) $50 rebate.

For more information, visit the Hankook rebate website.