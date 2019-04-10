In the News/Hankook Tire Canada Corp.
April 10, 2019

Hankook Tire Canada Appoints New President And CEO

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hankook_logo

Hankook Tire Canada Corp. has announced the appointment of In Hyuk Rhee as president and CEO.

During a career with Hankook Tire spanning back to 1993, Rhee has served as both manager of the Motorsports team at Hankook Global, as well as manager of marketing strategy at Hankook’s European headquarters. Rhee’s experience within Hankook Tire has equipped him with diverse expertise and profound knowledge of both the organization and the global tire industry as he takes on the role of leading the company’s presence in Canada, Hankook says.

“I am excited for the opportunity to play an expanded role within our organization as president and CEO of Hankook Tire Canada,” said Rhee. “I am committed to the continued growth of Hankook Tire both in the Canadian market and on a global scale. As a global leader in innovation and high-quality products, I am dedicated to our continued mission to provide Canadians from coast to coast with tires that enhance their driving experience.”

