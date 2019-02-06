Hankook Tire America Corp. has announced that tire industry veteran Rob Williams has joined the company as senior director of TBR sales. In his new role, Williams assumes oversight of all truck and bus radial tire sales at Hankook. Representing Hankook Tire’s commitment to dealers and fleet customers, Williams will play in an integral part in growing product lines and securing new partnerships.

Bringing with him more than three decades of tire industry experience, Williams has a proven track record of success in operations leadership, strategic planning and optimizing profitability. He joins Hankook after holding senior executive positions at TCI Tire Center and AAA Carolinas, where he partnered with Hankook, and said he jumped at the opportunity to join the company.

“In my former role, Hankook was a great partner and vendor to me, and always came through when we needed it,” Williams said. “When I met with the Hankook executive team regarding this role, I was excited by their emphasis on entrepreneurship, and the opportunity to be part of that spirit and help captain the ship through the company’s growth expectations in the American market.”

2018 marked a strong year for Hankook Tire’s Truck and Bus Radial portfolio, driven by key dealer partnership growth and Hankook now serving numerous fleets throughout the U.S. The company says its success in this category can be attributed to Hankook’s National Account Sales program, which provides products and related services to fleet-specific customers.

Building upon the foundation established last year, the TBR team at Hankook will launch three products for 2019, in addition to tools to enhance the sales team’s efficiency.