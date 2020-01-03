Hankook Tire America Announces Soo II Lee as New President

Hankook Tire America Corp. announced that Soo II Lee will assume the role of president effective this month. Lee succeeds Hosung Suh who began his term as president in July of 2017. Lee previously served as president and COO of the America headquarters from 2009 through 2012.

Suh will return to Hankook’s global headquarters in Seoul, Korea to take over a new position this month.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Hankook Tire’s team in America,” said Lee. “As we move into this new decade, I am excited about being able to continue the growth of our American headquarters as well as implement the necessary strategic initiatives that will continue our goal of becoming a global leader in the tire industry.”

Lee received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Michigan State University in 1996. He began working at Hankook in 1987 and has held many executive-level positions during his tenure. In 2009, he was selected as president and COO for the American headquarters. In 2017, he was appointed executive vice president and chief marketing officer and chief corporate management officer at Hankook’s global headquarters in Seoul, Korea. He was promoted to president and chief operating officer of Hankook’s global headquarters in 2018.

“As a proven leader, Lee brings his wealth of Hankook knowledge and experience back to America,” said Hosung Suh, outgoing America headquarters President. “He will help us continue to elevate our brand and continue our growth in the region. He also understands the value of customer service and our commitment to excellence in manufacturing high-quality products for North American consumers.”