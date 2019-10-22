Hankook TBR Partners with Love’s Travel Stops, Speedco

Some of Hankook Tire‘s truck and bus radial (TBR) products are now available at Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s), including their Speedco and on-site Love’s Truck Tire Care locations across the country. Love’s has more than 350 truck service centers, which includes on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations, and Hankook tires are now available at all locations.

Designed to reduce fuel and increase total mileage, the e3 Max AL21, e3 Max DL21, and e3 Max TL21 TBR tires will be available at Love’s, offering the full breadth of fleet services – steer, drive and trailer tires. Designed through Hankook Tire’s Smartec manufacturing process, each of these tires focus on the main performance factors of safety, mileage, anti-chip and cut, retreadability and traction, Hankook says.

As part of the partnership, Hankook and Love’s are offering savings up to $110 on a set of two Hankook steer tires and up to $240 on a set of eight Hankook drive and trailer tires. A purchase of the two Hankook steer tires also includes a tire balance.