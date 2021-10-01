Hankook Survey Shows Drivers Are Hitting the Road Less

While the majority of Americans expected to be back to their pre-pandemic driving habits by the fall, we’re not there yet, according to new data from Hankook Tire’s Gauge Index. In April, over half of Americans said they had already or expected to return to their normal driving habits at the end of summer, but new data from Hankook’s survey shows that drivers are currently hitting the road even less than they were a year ago despite the optimistic outlook, Hankook said.

Key Takeaways In September 2021, only 36% of Americans said they drive each day, compared to 48% in April 2021.

A majority of drivers have not driven daily since September 2020, when 61% reported doing so. Pre-pandemic data from October 2019 also shows 61% of Americans driving daily.

Further, in September 2021, 15% say they are not driving at all – a 400% increase year-over-year. In September 2020, only 3% of Americans said they were never driving. Mapping Out What’s Happening Most Americans (79%) expect to drive less than 200 miles per week, and this is consistent across the country. However, certain demographics appear to be hitting the road more frequently than others. Hankook’s latest findings suggest three key shifts in daily life that are impacting driving habits:

School is back in session. Parents with younger children (under 18) are most likely to drive more than 200 miles per week (30%), and 22% of those parents say they have driven more frequently to school. This could indicate more parents are driving their children to school rather than sending them on the bus or other public transportation due to the ongoing pandemic.

One in five (21%) millennials, aged 18-34, said they have driven more frequently to their place of employment in the last 30 days.

Travel plans are shifting. Further, perhaps in light of rising concern over the Delta variant, 30% of Americans have canceled, postponed or changed the destination of upcoming travel plans due to COVID-19. Even with less frequent driving, Americans are keeping to regular vehicle maintenance schedules, a reversal from earlier in the pandemic. Only 12% of drivers said they have postponed regular car maintenance in the last 30 days. Comparatively, in April 2020, nearly half of drivers (47%) noted they had delayed or canceled a scheduled maintenance appointment due to the pandemic.

