Hankook Survey Finds Drivers Neglecting Auto Maintenance

As COVID-19 cases decline in many areas and the national vaccination effort gains momentum, twice as many Americans are driving regularly compared to the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest Hankook Tire Gauge Index.

While 66% of Americans are now driving at least a few times per week, compared with just 31% in April 2020, the survey found that most drivers have not been looking after their vehicles. With more mild temperatures on the horizon, proper vehicle maintenance ensures a smooth ride as more drivers get back on the road.

According to the survey, 70% of drivers across the U.S. had not checked their tire pressure in the 30 days prior, despite the industry recommendation to do so at least once a month. In addition, 73% had not topped off their vehicle fluids, and two-in-three had not cleaned their vehicle, inside or out.

Further, only 32% of Americans surveyed have taken their vehicles out for regular drives, which is useful to keep fluids circulated, the battery charged, and to help spot any mechanical issues that may need professional attention. Overall, 22% of Americans admitted that they had done no maintenance on their vehicle in the prior 30 days.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted February 22-24, 2021, polled 2,732 randomly selected Americans age 18+ who have a valid U.S. driver’s license.

