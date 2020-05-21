Connect with us
Hankook-TBR-SmartCity-AU04

Commercial Tires

Hankook Releases SmartCity AU04 for City Buses

Hankook says it designed the SmartCity AU04 for durability and even wear with a core structure and compound that is more heat resistant.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire has grown its truck and bus radial (TBR) product portfolio in the U.S. with the introduction of the SmartCity AU04 tire.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Hankook says it designed the SmartCity AU04 for durability and even wear with a core structure and compound that is more heat resistant, which allows for enhanced safety, longer service life on city buses and reduced wear.

The tire’s tread arrangement has been optimized to improve both safety and fuel efficiency, the company says. A multi-purpose performance tread design has been incorporated that combines two different zig-zag groove patterns to improve wet traction and braking. The SmartCity AU04 also features an optimized rib spacing arrangement between tread sections in order to provide better fuel efficiency. Outside of the tread sections, the tire features an expanded sidewall protector that gives protection from side impacts, Hankook says.

The all-position SmartCity AU04 was engineered through Hankook Tire’s Smartec technology, which Hankook says utilizes the latest research and development methodologies to enhance product performance in key areas such as wet and dry conditions, durability and safety.

The new AU04 is available now in size 305/70R22.5.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Continental Releases New 19.5-in. Commercial Tires

Nokian Releases Hakkapeliitta Truck E2 Drive Tire

Cooper Tire Adds Three Tires to Work Series Lineup

Bridgestone Showcases Air-Free Commercial Truck Tire Concept

Advertisement

on

Hankook Releases SmartCity AU04 for City Buses

on

Bridgestone Releases Firestone FD692 Drive Tire

on

Triangle Tire Releases TRT01S Specialty Trailer Tire

on

Toyo Tire Releases NanoEnergy M671 Drive Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Molloy Sales Development Group

Molloy Sales Development Group
Phone: 877-212-6001Fax: 201-330-7930
812 18th St., Union City NJ 07087
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Truck Tires: Rules & Regulations

Make the Right Call: Selecting the Right Valve Stem Not as Easy as It Seems

Commercial Tires

Replacing Wheels and Drums

How Long Do Truck Tires Last?
Connect