Hankook Releases SmartCity AU04 for City Buses

Hankook Tire has grown its truck and bus radial (TBR) product portfolio in the U.S. with the introduction of the SmartCity AU04 tire.

Hankook says it designed the SmartCity AU04 for durability and even wear with a core structure and compound that is more heat resistant, which allows for enhanced safety, longer service life on city buses and reduced wear.

The tire’s tread arrangement has been optimized to improve both safety and fuel efficiency, the company says. A multi-purpose performance tread design has been incorporated that combines two different zig-zag groove patterns to improve wet traction and braking. The SmartCity AU04 also features an optimized rib spacing arrangement between tread sections in order to provide better fuel efficiency. Outside of the tread sections, the tire features an expanded sidewall protector that gives protection from side impacts, Hankook says.

The all-position SmartCity AU04 was engineered through Hankook Tire’s Smartec technology, which Hankook says utilizes the latest research and development methodologies to enhance product performance in key areas such as wet and dry conditions, durability and safety.

The new AU04 is available now in size 305/70R22.5.