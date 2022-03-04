Hankook Secures First Infiniti OE Fitment

Hankook Tire announced that they will supply the original equipment (OE) for the 2022 Infiniti QX60 with its Dynapro HP2 tire in the size 255/50R20.

Hankook says the Dynapro HP2 provides a secure match for the new luxury SUV with the focus on a comfortable and quiet ride. Hankook says the Dynapro HP2 has set a standard for premium SUVs with its low noise, low rolling resistance, and excellent mileage.

Hankook Tire claims they continue to aim to move forward on investing heavily in R&D to develop industry-leading OE products as part of its ongoing growth strategy for the SUV segment. Hankook’s OE portfolio currently features 46 automakers including Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche among others.