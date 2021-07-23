Connect with us

Hankook Recalls Some Kinergy GT (H436) Tires

Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire America Corp. is recalling certain Kinergy GT (H436) tires, size 235/50R19H with DOT code 0521.

The tires may have been manufactured with an insufficient amount of curative agent, which could cause tread separation, says the company. Tread separation can result in tire failure and a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers and authorized independent service centers will replace the affected tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 29. Owners may also contact Hankook customer service at 1-800-426-5665.

