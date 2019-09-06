Hankook Offering Rebates on Six Passenger, Light Truck Tires

Hankook Tire’s Fall Classic Rebate gives tire buyers a chance to receive up to a $70 prepaid Mastercard when purchasing a set of one of six passenger and light truck tire models.

Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook tires from an authorized Hankook dealer until Oct. 13 are eligible for an online rebate of up to $70 in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. Consumers can submit online at www.hankookrebates.com.

Qualifying tires offered through the 2019 Fall Classic Rebate include: