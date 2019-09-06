News/Hankook Tire
September 6, 2019

Hankook Offering Rebates on Six Passenger, Light Truck Tires

Hankook_logo.svg

Hankook Tire’s Fall Classic Rebate gives tire buyers a chance to receive up to a $70 prepaid Mastercard when purchasing a set of one of six passenger and light truck tire models.

Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook tires from an authorized Hankook dealer until Oct. 13 are eligible for an online rebate of up to $70 in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. Consumers can submit online at www.hankookrebates.com.

Qualifying tires offered through the 2019 Fall Classic Rebate include:

  • Hankook Dynapro AT2 (RF11) – $70 rebate
  • Hankook Dynapro HP2 (RA33) – $50 rebate
  • Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 (H452) – $50 rebate
  • Hankook Dynapro HT (RH12) – $50 rebate
  • Hankook KINERGY PT (H737) – $50 rebate
  • Hankook KINERGY ST (H735) – $50 rebate
