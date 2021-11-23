Connect with us

Hankook Develops Racing Data Analysis Solution for Motorsports

Hankook Track Solutions is intended for anyone who enjoys driving on the race track as well as for amateurs dreaming of becoming professional racing drivers, the company said.

Danielle Hess

on

Hankook Tire announced it has pilot-tested a new AI-enabled race coaching solution, tentatively named “Hankook Track Solutions.” Hankook Track Solutions is intended for anyone who enjoys driving on the race track as well as for amateurs dreaming of becoming professional racing drivers. The company said it aims to debut the racing tool next year.

Using sensor technology mounted to tires, the solution provides real-time information including tire pressure, tire temperature, lap times, as well as tendencies such as understeering and oversteering. AI-powered personalized coaching function is also available based on individual data tracking, which will allow racing drivers to improve their performance, the company said.

Hankook Tire has built a mobile application as a platform for access to these data and analysis reports. The app was made in collaboration with 3Secondz, a developer of AI-based motorsport coaching technology. The sensors that are attached to the tires, which are one of the key components, have also been self-developed in cooperation with Patron, the leading electronic component manufacturer in South Korea, Hankook said.

The pilot test was conducted by integrating the solution into Hankook’s racing tire Ventus RS4 in the size of 18-inch. The tires were then fitted on Hyundai Motor’s high-performance hatchback Veloster N to be tested at Hyundai N Festival 2021, a one-make championship held November 13-14. Testing was performed by three drivers, Jong-min Park, Jae-gyun Kim, and Jasmine Choi, during Round 7 and 8. The test was successfully completed with positive feedback from the drivers. The drivers shared that it supports the best driving by providing optimized air pressure based on the analysis of circuit driving, using AI beyond delivering just the existing tire data information, the company said.

Hankook Tire plans to analyze the pilot test results and develop final products with the aim of launching them next year. It also plans to expand tire products that are applicable to Hankook Track Solutions.

