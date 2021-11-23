Hankook Tire announced it has pilot-tested a new AI-enabled race coaching solution, tentatively named “Hankook Track Solutions.” Hankook Track Solutions is intended for anyone who enjoys driving on the race track as well as for amateurs dreaming of becoming professional racing drivers. The company said it aims to debut the racing tool next year.

Click Here to Read More

Using sensor technology mounted to tires, the solution provides real-time information including tire pressure, tire temperature, lap times, as well as tendencies such as understeering and oversteering. AI-powered personalized coaching function is also available based on individual data tracking, which will allow racing drivers to improve their performance, the company said.

Hankook Tire has built a mobile application as a platform for access to these data and analysis reports. The app was made in collaboration with 3Secondz, a developer of AI-based motorsport coaching technology. The sensors that are attached to the tires, which are one of the key components, have also been self-developed in cooperation with Patron, the leading electronic component manufacturer in South Korea, Hankook said.