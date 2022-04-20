Connect with us

News

Hankook Tire Named OE for Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Hankook Tire says it is equipping the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class for the first time, with three different tire types for summer, winter and all-season conditions. Hankook says its tires will be equipped with the “MO” label on the tire wall, which stands for “Mercedes Original.” Only tires with this seal of approval are approved as original equipment for a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, says Hankook.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to Hankook, the Ventus S1 noble 2 features the “MOE-S” label (Mercedes Original Extended Silent) on the tire wall, indicating that the tire is particularly quiet. In order to meet the stringent noise requirements for this category, Hankook says it engineers applied Hankook Sound Absorber.

Hankook says its engineers also identified potential for improvement in the manufacturing process. The all-season and winter tires in particular have benefited from a new mold release method. The result of this is that the tires now meet the strict uniformity goals of the premium manufacturer even better than before, while also supplying more rolling characteristics.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Kenda Receives National Quality Award from Taiwanese Government

News: Subsidiary of DexKo Global Acquires HiSpec Wheel & Tire

News: JohnDow Issues EBook, Video Series on Handling Fuel Safely

News: Rubber Concrete Introduced into Residential Market

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Named OE for Mercedes-Benz S-Class

on

Continental Launches Tires Made from Recycled PET Bottles

on

ZC Rubber’s New Truck Tires Verified by SmartWay

on

Sun Auto Tire & Service Opens New Location in Goodyear
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Zisser Tire Wholesale

Contact: dennis fergusonPhone: 314 869 3600Fax: 314 869 1200
9990 west florissant ave, st louis mo 63303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents
Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech

Executive Interviews

Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges
Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread

News

Continental Tire Sales, Retread Volumes Increase in 2021
Connect
Tire Review Magazine