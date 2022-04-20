Hankook Tire Named OE for Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Hankook Tire says it is equipping the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class for the first time, with three different tire types for summer, winter and all-season conditions. Hankook says its tires will be equipped with the “MO” label on the tire wall, which stands for “Mercedes Original.” Only tires with this seal of approval are approved as original equipment for a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, says Hankook.

According to Hankook, the Ventus S1 noble 2 features the “MOE-S” label (Mercedes Original Extended Silent) on the tire wall, indicating that the tire is particularly quiet. In order to meet the stringent noise requirements for this category, Hankook says it engineers applied Hankook Sound Absorber.

Hankook says its engineers also identified potential for improvement in the manufacturing process. The all-season and winter tires in particular have benefited from a new mold release method. The result of this is that the tires now meet the strict uniformity goals of the premium manufacturer even better than before, while also supplying more rolling characteristics.