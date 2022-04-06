Hankook Announces OE Fitment for VW Golf GTI, R and Tiguan R

Hankook Tire says it is equipping three additional vehicles from Volkswagen with its tires. Hankook’s Ventus S1 evo 3, will be fitted on the Golf GTI and Golf R, and the Ventus S1 evo 2 SUV or evo 3 SUV will be fitted on the Tiguan R.

Click Here to Read More

Hankook says the R variant of the Tiguan will be exclusively fitted with the Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV which has a wheel size of 21 inches.

Hankook says the Ventus S1 evo 3 is equipped with a high-strength bead core. These features support sporty and dynamic handling, which is particularly beneficial for the high-performance Golf GTI and R models, the company says.