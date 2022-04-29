Connect with us

Tires

Hankook Tire Equips BMW i4 with Ventus S1 evo 3

Christian Hinton

on

Hankook Tire says it is equipping the BMW i4 Gran Coupé with its ultra-high-performance (UHP) Ventus S1 evo 3 tires. Hankook says the tires come in mixed sizes in 18- and 19-in. widths. In addition, the manufacturer supplies a 19-in. run-flat option and an 18-in. all-position option.

According to Hankook, the Ventus S1 evo 3 combines a reinforced sidewall with a high-strength bead core, resulting in sporty driving performance and precision steering. In addition, the ultra-light rayon carcass and aramid composite material in the belt area partly reduces unwanted expansion in the rolling circumference, even at very high speeds, which Hankook says also has a positive effect on driving stability and precision steering.

