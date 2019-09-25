Hankook Tires Chosen to be OE on Audi Q8

Hankook Tire will be OE for the new Audi Q8.

Three Hankook tire lines are used for the four-door SUV coupé: the Dynapro HP 2 Plus in the sizes 275/50 R20 113H X, 285/45 R21 113H XL and 285/40 R22 110H XL, with additional dimensions to follow, and the ultra-high performance summer and winter treads Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV and Winter i*cept evo 2 SUV, respectively, in 285/45 R21 113 Y XL and V XL.

For U.S. markets, the Dynapro HP2 is Hankook’s light SUV (and light truck/crossover) touring all-season tire. Hankook says the tire is designed to combine excellent ride comfort, long tread wear and low rolling resistance.

While the Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV and Winter i*cept evo 2 SUV models will be initially released for European markets, they will be launched in the U.S. early 2020.