Hankook Tire Launches Two New TBR Tires

Hankook Tire has released two new products in its truck and bus radial (TBR) tire lineup with the AH32 and e3 WiDE DL12.

The AH32 is offered in sizes 385/65R22.5 18PR and 425/65R22.5 20PR, e3 WiDE DL12 in 445/50R22.5 20PR DL12. More sizes will be available as the year progresses.

The company says these tires incorporate its new “Smart + Technology” manufacturing process to enhance braking, multi-surface performance, rolling resistance and safety.

Optimized for regional-haul applications, the AH32 is an all-position, all-season tire developed with key design features for durability, retreadability and safety. Hankook says it designed this new tire with its latest TBR technology, the Innovation Mixing System (IMS), which helps strengthen the bonding force between compound materials (carbon black and rubber).

Working to optimize the AH32’s performance for regional-haul applications is the multi-purpose performance tread pattern that combines two different zig-zag grooves designs protecting against uneven wear, chips, cuts and tearing, the company says. By implementing an asymmetrical groove channel near the shoulder profile, the tire naturally works out any embedded materials such as rocks or stones that can compromise performance and tire lifespan.

Hankook says the e3 WiDE DL12 is engineered to provide excellent traction capabilities throughout the entire life of the tire utilizing its 3-D siping technology as well as its semi-open shoulder design. The tire is Smartway approved.