Hankook Enters New Intelligent Tire Pilot Program

This pilot program will integrate Hankook’s SmartFlex tires with Revvo’s tire technology and data analytics product suite to provide tire-specific data for 30% of Junk King’s vehicles located in California.

Junk King has a large fleet of vehicles across the United States and Canada that require high levels of safety, vehicle uptime and operational efficiency. Hankook Tire says it is researching ways to improve TBR products at all levels in order to provide best performance across mileage, safety and durability for customers. SmartFlex, Hankook’s TBR line of Hybrid segment multi-purpose tires, is designed to deliver high fuel efficiency and powerful traction, the company says.

While telematics and fleet management software are already in use in many of today’s fleets, tires are where fleet managers traditionally have not had visibility, Hankook says. Revvo’s tire sensing platform embeds a proprietary sensor inside each tire and captures real-time tire data. That data is processed and turned into actionable insights including predicted tread life, abnormal tire behavior, optimal tire maintenance intervals and settings, and real-time alerts.