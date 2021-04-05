Connect with us

News

Hankook to Increase Commercial Truck Tire Prices

Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire has announced a price increase of up to 5% for dealers on commercial truck tire products sold in the U.S. Additionally, the company says a price increase will occur on all aftermarket fleet programs.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This will be effective on shipments on or after May 1. This increase is based on increasing logistics, raw material cost and other market factors that have affected internal costs, Hankook says.

Dealers and fleet customers will receive additional information, and questions can be addressed to account managers as needed.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Tarsus Group Confident in Tyrexpo Asia 2021 In-Person Show

News: CITEXPO Launches Online Expo for Tire, Wheel Traders

News: GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair

News: Blue Eclipse Releases BluCare Auto 2.0 App

Advertisement

on

Hankook to Increase Commercial Truck Tire Prices

on

KYB Recognized as 'Outstanding Marketing Partner'

on

Yokohama's Advan Sport V107 is OE on BMW iX3

on

Autel Releases Six-Camera Accessory Package for IA800
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker’s Core Values

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Motor Guard Corp.

Motor Guard Corp.
Contact: Brian JacobsonPhone: 209-239-9191Fax: 209-239-5114
580 Carnegie St., Manteca CA 95337
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Mountain-View-Tire Mountain-View-Tire

News

Monro to Acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc.
Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct

News

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct
The-Group-Technician-Coaching The-Group-Technician-Coaching

News

Auto Care Association Names World Class Tech Recipients
Connect
Tire Review Magazine