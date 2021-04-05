Hankook to Increase Commercial Truck Tire Prices

Hankook Tire has announced a price increase of up to 5% for dealers on commercial truck tire products sold in the U.S. Additionally, the company says a price increase will occur on all aftermarket fleet programs.

This will be effective on shipments on or after May 1. This increase is based on increasing logistics, raw material cost and other market factors that have affected internal costs, Hankook says.

Dealers and fleet customers will receive additional information, and questions can be addressed to account managers as needed.