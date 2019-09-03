Hankook Honored by IDEA Design Awards for Concept Tires

Hankook Tire has been selected as the “finalist” in the automotive and transportation category at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2019 for its concept tires “Hexonic” and “HLS-23.”

Hexonic is a tire for fully-autonomous car sharing that provides optimized driving solutions with smart sensors, Hankook says. HLS-23, Hankook Tire’s future logistics transport system, guarantees sustainable logistics services through individual or assembled group operation based on the size and weight of the deliverables, traveling through road-coordinate recognition and self-charging, the company says.