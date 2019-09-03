News/Hankook Tire
September 3, 2019

Hankook Honored by IDEA Design Awards for Concept Tires

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Wegmann Automotive Acquires Assets of Alligator Ventilfabrik

Yokohama Premieres New All-Season Avid Ascend LX Tire

MAM Software Group Will Be Acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems

Tire Review Dealer Study: Sales Report

Akebono, Worldpac Host Customers for Woodward Dream Cruise

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

Transense Technologies to Collaborate with Bridgestone

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

Hankook-Tire-IDEA

Hankook Tire has been selected as the “finalist” in the automotive and transportation category at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2019 for its concept tires “Hexonic” and “HLS-23.”

Hexonic is a tire for fully-autonomous car sharing that provides optimized driving solutions with smart sensors, Hankook says. HLS-23, Hankook Tire’s future logistics transport system, guarantees sustainable logistics services through individual or assembled group operation based on the size and weight of the deliverables, traveling through road-coordinate recognition and self-charging, the company says.

Show Full Article