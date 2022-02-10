Connect with us
Hankook & Company Hires Seongjin Kim as Chief Digital Officer

Hankook & Company appointed Seongjin Kim as chief digital officer (CDO) effective immediately. Kim will be responsible for further accelerating the digital transformation of the group.

As head of the digital strategy department, Hankook says Kim will establish an innovation model based on advanced digital technologies and build information and communication technology (ICT) strategies. He will also play a role as a control tower for IT area by building the group’s data process and analysis system, processing IT-related information and integrating software systems. 

Hankook says Kim is a senior vice president (SVP) with 25 years of experience in the digital and IT industry. Previously, Kim served in Samsung Group, SAP, General Electric (GE) and Hyundai Elevator.

Kim is expected to expand Hankook & Company’s digital-based innovation by further incorporating artificial intelligence and big data into the entire ecosystem ranging from production to distribution, sales and customers service.

Hankook & Company Hires Seongjin Kim as Chief Digital Officer

