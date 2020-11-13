Connect with us
2021_Silverado-Hankook-GM-OEE

News

Hankook Expands GM OE Portfolio with MT2 Fitments

Both the Silverado and Sierra will be fitted in size LT275/70R18 tires.
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire will equip the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty models with Dynapro MT2 tires.

The Dynapro MT2, Hankook’s new generation mud-terrain tire, is designed with off-road traction and on-road durability in mind. The company says the Dynapro MT2 features an aggressive connected shoulder tread, V-shape shoulder scallops and stone-ejecting technology. Engineered with 3D simulation software, the Dynapro MT2 comes equipped with an optimized terrain-strike tread design and a high turn-up three-ply sidewall that provides added protection against off-road abrasions, while also maintaining on-road comfort and functionality, the company adds.

Hankook Tire began supplying original equipment tires to General Motors in 2002 and continues to equip multiple vehicles from GM such as the Chevrolet Malibu, Equinox, Spark, Sonic and Trailblazer, as well as the GMC Terrain and Buick Encore. Including the partnership with General Motors, Hankook Tire supplies OE tires for 46 automakers.

