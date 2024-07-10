Everything you ever wanted to know about Formula E tires

Gen3 Formula E cars – with around 469 horsepower and the ability to reach a top speed of about 174 miles per hour – are some of the world’s most powerful and capable vehicles. That’s why the tires spec’d for these high-performance vehicles are also expected to perform at the highest level. Grip, traction, handling, even enhanced energy use – these tires are designed to give the driver every tool he or she needs to cross the finish line ahead of the pack. But, you don’t have to take my word for it.

Hankook Tire’s iON Race tires are now in their second year of Formula E, and drivers and their teams now better understand how to push their limits. To learn more about the performance innovations introduced with these tires, the company’s development strategy, sustainability initiatives, what Formula E tire development means for consumer tires and everything in between, we attended the U.S.’s only Season 10 Formula E race weekend in Portland, Oregon to track down three different perspectives:

Rob Williams, Hankook Tire North America president;

Mike Choi, Formula E tire development project manager, Hankook Tire & Technology;

Maximilian Günther, German Formula E driver.

Read on to explore the synergy between cutting-edge tire technology and the dynamic strategies demanded in the world of Formula E racing.

Rob Williams, Hankook Tire North America president

Rob Williams, Hankook Tire North America president:

How does your team apply what you’ve learned from track days with the iON Race to your consumer iON tire line for EVs?

The Formula E Hankook product is definitely a big step towards consumer EV vehicle technology. For example, rolling resistance and battery range are critical for EV consumers to really enjoy their vehicles. Our iON tires have several key features, including low rolling resistance for extended battery range, compounding for longer life, better tread wear, and superior traction. Of course, the sound dampener is also very important for the quietness of the tire.

One of the obvious differences you can see between the iON Race and iON consumer products is that there is no sound-dampener foam in the Race tires. Even though it weighs very little, they want to remove every ounce on that race car that they can to try to reduce the weight, so they eliminate the sound dampener as it is not really needed for this application.

Earlier this year during your Partner’s Day, you mentioned how you believe your iON line will one day be synonymous with “EV Tire.” How important is your partnership with Formula E in getting to that point?

It’s certainly important for creating brand awareness. When we rolled out the iON a little over a year and a half ago, our goal was to try to get as many consumers as we could to understand the technology and the benefits of an EV tire. Formula E is just one element of that consumer awareness. We’re involved in other events, too, like Electrify Expo, where we are truly engaging with more consumers. We’re running TV commercials for the iON line, like on ESPN during the NBA finals. Formula E is one of many marketing strategies we’re involved in to create that additional awareness.

The tires in Hankook Tire’s iON line are direct descendants of the company’s work with Formula E.

The EV market is growing in the U.S., but not to the degree that may have been suggested just a year or so ago. Has that been a challenge for Hankook in terms of developing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of this line?

No. Our journey with the iON began with a touring tire, then we rolled out the SUV tire, and we’ll continue to roll out other iON products until eventually we have a full suite of iON products. For us, the journey has really been to educate our dealers on the benefits and features of the iON product. And now we’re taking that one step further to get the consumers educated and understand the benefits of a dedicated EV tire. So that really has not slowed us down. If anything, it’s given us more time to do that education within the market.

What new products are you planning to add to the iON line next?

It really depends on geography, both nationwide and globally. I know we’re going to roll out the winter product in some of the northern climates like Canada and Europe. We’ll also have an all-weather product. We even have a light truck version in development. The goal is that if there is a type of EV vehicle, we will have a tire that will enhance that vehicle.

Mike Choi, Formula E Tire development project manager, Hankook Tire & Technology.

Mike Choi, Formula E Tire development project manager, Hankook Tire & Technology:

What kind of tire prep is Hankook doing during the event?

We do a lot of tire preparation from the origin. The tire is produced back in South Korea for sustainability reasons, and then we ship the tires by container, not by air freight. Therefore, logistics are very tight. Time-wise, we prepare the tire about a month before the event. We produced these tires in early May, and we receive them on-site and mount the tires on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the schedule. The tire is produced in a single batch to avoid any quality differences or performance issues.

Are the tires altered depending on the track they are being produced for?

No. We only have one type of tire for the whole season.

How many sets of tires are used per race?

It depends on how many races you have. If you have a single race, only two sets are used. This weekend at Portland, we have two races, Saturday and Sunday, so they get three sets of tires.

Can you speak to whether there is an appropriate strategy for drivers to use when racing using these tires?

It depends on the team’s strategy. We give out three sets of tires for double rounds. Then there are doubleheaders, such as two years ago in Berlin, where they used an old airport as a circuit. On Saturday they run clockwise, and Sunday they go anti-clockwise, so for those two different races, we give out four sets.

What do you do with the tires after a race?

At the end of the races, we collect back all the tires that we gave out at the beginning of the weekend, and we dispose of them. Formula E is very considerate of eco-friendly sustainability, and as such we recycle these tires.

How did tire development have to change as Gen3 vehicles were introduced into Formula E?

During the development phase, we not only take care to enhance performance, but also factor in sustainability, rolling resistance, and noise levels since the races are mostly held in cities.

Formula E tires are typically developed about two seasons ahead of time, even if the car the tires are being developed for doesn’t exist yet.

How much does tire noise really affect the driver?

It’s less for the driver and more for the environment. For example, if the car is running in a historic area, noise can cause problems. We also consider tire debris and dust after abrasion to help minimize impact.

For an internal combustion engine vehicle, grip is a primary attribute drivers are looking for. How do you approach developing a tire differently for an electric car?

We’ve adapted different constructions for electric cars to handle loads and initial forces. We apply multi-section compounds with inner and outer layers for dry and wet performance. To meet rolling resistance requirements we use specific compounds, including silica.

What is the development cycle for this kind of tire?

Normally, it’s two seasons ahead. At the very least, it’s at one-and-a-half seasons. For Season 11, we will introduce a new version of this tire, especially since the initial development was based on requests before the Gen3 car existed.

So, you based the development of this season’s tire on targets for the Gen3 car?

Yes. Now, we know the Gen3 car and what modifications will be made for the next year.

What is the purpose of the colors in the tread?

The color lines are for marketing. Orange is for the company’s identity, and blue refers to the iON product. The visual design helps with brand recognition, and we use special paints and machines for the sidewall.

Formula E Driver Maximilian Günther (right) with Tire Review Editor David Sickels.

Maximilian Günther, German Formula E driver:

How does your choice of tire affect how you approach energy management on the track?

Basically, in order to be efficient and have good energy management, you need to be really fast through the corners. The more you’ve got your tires in the good window, the faster you are through the corners and the more efficient you are. So this really goes hand in hand and is definitely a big factor for efficiency in the race.

What sorts of attributes are you looking for in the tire?

For me, ultimately, I’m just looking for grip. That’s the No. 1 thing you want. Then there is another element that’s about giving you confidence, which is the feedback you get from the tire in the braking zone. For instance, sometimes, especially early morning, everything can feel super stiff. You want to feel like everything is moving so you get more feedback. So, I would say those two things: Grip and the response you get from the tire.

What sort of feedback are you generally bringing back to your team in terms of the feel of your tires?

A lot of it is about the working range of the temperature. It’s very easy to be beyond the good working range. If the tire is too cold, you don’t get big performance; if you’re overheating the tire, even just a little bit, you drop a lot in performance. So, you aim for this sweet spot. This performance window is a little bit different from track to track. Some tracks are very slow, some very fast. Some have tight corners, some have fast corners. So, you always need to adapt to the track. And really, the tire is the key performance factor for your result each weekend. Yes, we can change a lot of things on the setup, on settings, on driving, but in the end, the only thing that is connected to the ground are the four tires you have. So if they’re in a good window, you get a good grip, and you are performing well.

Formula E drivers must be intimately aware of their tires’ attributes to succeed on track day.

How obvious are the attribute changes from one set of tires to another in Formula E?

The sets are extremely similar. Sometimes you’ve got a tire where you think there might be a bit more performance in it. It’s just because of the nature of when you produce the tire. But, in general, they are extremely comparable. It’s really the mileage that makes a big difference. For example, on some tracks, you want the tire with low mileage for qualifying, and then on another track actually you want a lot of mileage because you want to lower the tread of the tire in order to have less movement. It’s really individual, track by track.

How does it feel driving one of these Gen3 Formula E cars compared to a Formula One car? Do you feel heavier because of the battery?

The weight of the car is around 700-750 kg (approx. 1,540-1,650 lbs). Compared to a Formula One car, it’s a lot lighter. In general, the lighter the car, the more agile it is to change direction. Our cars are designed especially for street circuits, so the Gen3 is a bit narrower compared to the Gen2.