Hankook Tire Publishes its 13th Annual ESG Report

Hankook Tire published its 2021/2022 ESG Report, which includes the company’s sustainable management activities and achievements in 2021 as well as its mid-to-long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.

In May this year, Hankook Tire announced the establishment of a corporate governance charter to lay the groundwork and enhance transparent ESG management, following the ESG committee launch under the board of directors in July 2021.

Hankook says it first created a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) organization in 2009 and set up an EHS integrated management system the following year as the grounds for promoting company-wide CSR activities.

The company is expanding its CSR activities to include the topic of mobility, which centers around the foundation of the company itself. For example, between 2008 and 2021, Hankook has donated approximately 630 vehicles to various community organizations through its Car Donation Project.