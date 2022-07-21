Connect with us
Hankook-Equip-Audi-Q4-e-tron-Audi-Q4-Sportback-e-tron

News

Hankook To Equip The Audi Q4 e-tron And Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Hankook Tire will supply the latest Audi electric vehicle (EV) models with tires specially developed for electric cars. The Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron will be equipped with the Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev tire, designed for the unique needs of EVs, such as low rolling resistance, low weight and high load capacity, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The latest Audi models – the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron – are now part of the growing portfolio of EVs for which Hankook supplies custom tires as original equipment. In addition to their attractive design, the two sporty yet compact new SUVs from Audi boast a wide range of technical refinements. At the same time, the purely electric drive requires a tire that can also transfer this technology confidently onto the road: the Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev tire is specially developed for EVs, the company says.

EV tires must deliver on three key properties that are particularly important for EVs: low rolling resistance, weight, and high load capacity, the company says. For the special requirements of electric mobility, Hankook engineers have equipped the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev with a double-layer carcass made of a specially developed high-performance fiber. It offers high stability and ensures a low tare weight of the tire relative to its size, Hankook says. The tread compound used in the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev has also been adapted to electric mobility needs. Its high drive torques ensure excellent grip in wet and dry conditions, while simultaneously optimizing rolling resistance, the company says.

In the 20- and 21-in. dimensions for the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, an additional steel-based reinforcement is used in the bead area due to the reduced flank height to further increase sidewall rigidity. In addition to ensuring that the tire fits the rim precisely, this also results in a sporty and immediate steering response, the company says.

The Hankook Seal Guard sealing material used inside the tires (standard on the Hankook 20- and 21-in. dimensions for the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron) automatically seals any punctures of up to 3/16-in. in diameter in the tire tread surface. Seal Guard offers drivers the ability to continue the journey without delays, even in the event of a nail puncture, for example. For vehicles equipped with Seal Guard, carrying a spare wheel is no longer necessary, Hankook says. This provides extra space in the vehicle, saves weight and eliminates the need for a potentially dangerous roadside wheel change, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Bridgestone’s Debra Hamlin Elected TIA Secretary

News: Point S USA Celebrates 40 Years with Customer Promotion

News: Sun Auto Tire & Service Acquires Two Locations in Washington State

News: State Farm Rolls Out Openbay+

Advertisement

on

Hankook To Equip The Audi Q4 e-tron And Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

on

Belle Tire’s Don Barnes III Reflects on 100th Anniversary, Expansion into Chicago￼

on

AskPatty.com Launches New Branding

on

Right to Repair Ruling Delayed Again. Here's How You Can Take Action
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Business Operations: What Do Your Signs Say About Your Shop?

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Andreoli & Associates Inc.

Andreoli & Associates Inc.
Contact: Mike AndreoliPhone: 800-438-4487Phone: 704-895-2780Fax: 704-895-2985
13801 Reese Blvd. West - Suite 200, Huntersville NC 28078
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1

People

TBC Announces Brian Maciak to Lead Big O Tires Team
TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull- TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull-

Executive Interviews

Big O Tires Exec. Interview: Nationwide Expansion on Horizon
Pirelli Tire Claudio Zanardo Ian Coke Pirelli Tire Claudio Zanardo Ian Coke

Executive Interviews

Pirelli Talks EV Tires for the Aftermarket, Investing in North America
Connect
Tire Review Magazine