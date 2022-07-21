Hankook To Equip The Audi Q4 e-tron And Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Hankook Tire will supply the latest Audi electric vehicle (EV) models with tires specially developed for electric cars. The Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron will be equipped with the Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev tire, designed for the unique needs of EVs, such as low rolling resistance, low weight and high load capacity, the company says.

The latest Audi models – the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron – are now part of the growing portfolio of EVs for which Hankook supplies custom tires as original equipment. In addition to their attractive design, the two sporty yet compact new SUVs from Audi boast a wide range of technical refinements. At the same time, the purely electric drive requires a tire that can also transfer this technology confidently onto the road: the Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev tire is specially developed for EVs, the company says.

EV tires must deliver on three key properties that are particularly important for EVs: low rolling resistance, weight, and high load capacity, the company says. For the special requirements of electric mobility, Hankook engineers have equipped the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev with a double-layer carcass made of a specially developed high-performance fiber. It offers high stability and ensures a low tare weight of the tire relative to its size, Hankook says. The tread compound used in the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev has also been adapted to electric mobility needs. Its high drive torques ensure excellent grip in wet and dry conditions, while simultaneously optimizing rolling resistance, the company says.

In the 20- and 21-in. dimensions for the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, an additional steel-based reinforcement is used in the bead area due to the reduced flank height to further increase sidewall rigidity. In addition to ensuring that the tire fits the rim precisely, this also results in a sporty and immediate steering response, the company says.

The Hankook Seal Guard sealing material used inside the tires (standard on the Hankook 20- and 21-in. dimensions for the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron) automatically seals any punctures of up to 3/16-in. in diameter in the tire tread surface. Seal Guard offers drivers the ability to continue the journey without delays, even in the event of a nail puncture, for example. For vehicles equipped with Seal Guard, carrying a spare wheel is no longer necessary, Hankook says. This provides extra space in the vehicle, saves weight and eliminates the need for a potentially dangerous roadside wheel change, the company says.