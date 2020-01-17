Hankook, University of Cincinnati Partner on Design Project

Hankook Tire America Corp. is working with the University of Cincinnati on their “Design Innovation 2020” project, which Hankook said aims to present a vision for the future.

Launched in 2012, Design Innovation is a bi-annual joint study that is part of Hankook’s R&D. Hankook incorporates student ideas with its own technology in exploring new design concepts for its line of products.

The theme of the 2020 project is “Urban Reshaping,” which focuses on the transformation of cities by reconfiguring mobility as part of living spaces rather than stand-alone. Future environments will use augmented, technology and automation infrastructure that are eco-friendly. Automated driving and artificial intelligence will be part of future cities. This design project is expected to be conducted at a much higher level than the 2012 and 2016 projects, Hankook says.

The results of this project will be used in exhibitions that will enable Hankook to secure its role in the future technological breakthroughs, the company says, and it has taken extra steps towards securing patents for these designs in order to ensure its implementation.

Later this year, Hankook’s R&D department will showcase the student designs and will secure patents for their innovation and technology. Awards will be given to students for their work at Hankook’s Design Insight Forum in September. Their work also will be on display at auto industry events to promote Hankook’s role in innovation, design and technology globally.