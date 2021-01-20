Hankook Adds Audi RS Q8 to OE Tire Portfolio

Hankook Tire is equipping the new Audi RS Q8 with its tires as original equipment.

The vehicle will come with Hankook’s Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV tires in 295/40 ZR22 112Y XL AO. Audi customers can order the winter tires, i*cept evo 2, in the size 275/40 R22 107V XL AO (suitable for snow chains) or optionally the 295/35 R23 108W XL AO.

The Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV has significantly increased sidewall strength compared to standard products thanks to “bead packing,” the use of a special nylon material in the sidewall area, Hankook says. The two-layer carcass and the use of an aramid composite material reduce the unwanted expansion of the rolling circumference at high speeds by up to 60% compared to previous profiles, the company adds.

The tire’s performance is further enhanced by a new tread compound using high-performance natural resins, Hankook says.

The Hankook Winter i*cept evo 2 with an asymmetrical tread design features the outer side of the tread with a wide block tread pattern to provide improved handling characteristics and precise lateral guidance, especially in dry conditions, while the inner side of the tread with its increased number of tread block edges and sipes ensures excellent braking and traction performance on snow, slush and wet roads, the company says.