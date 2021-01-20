Connect with us
Audi-Bild-Hankook

News

Hankook Adds Audi RS Q8 to OE Tire Portfolio

The vehicle will come with Hankook’s Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV tires in 295/40 ZR22 112Y XL AO.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire is equipping the new Audi RS Q8 with its tires as original equipment.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The vehicle will come with Hankook’s Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV tires in 295/40 ZR22 112Y XL AO. Audi customers can order the winter tires, i*cept evo 2, in the size 275/40 R22 107V XL AO (suitable for snow chains) or optionally the 295/35 R23 108W XL AO.

The Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV has significantly increased sidewall strength compared to standard products thanks to “bead packing,” the use of a special nylon material in the sidewall area, Hankook says. The two-layer carcass and the use of an aramid composite material reduce the unwanted expansion of the rolling circumference at high speeds by up to 60% compared to previous profiles, the company adds.

The tire’s performance is further enhanced by a new tread compound using high-performance natural resins, Hankook says.

The Hankook Winter i*cept evo 2 with an asymmetrical tread design features the outer side of the tread with a wide block tread pattern to provide improved handling characteristics and precise lateral guidance, especially in dry conditions, while the inner side of the tread with its increased number of tread block edges and sipes ensures excellent braking and traction performance on snow, slush and wet roads, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Bridgestone Names New President of Retail Operations

News: Apollo Announces Price Increase for Vredestein Tires

News: ZC Rubber Launches Online Showrooms

News: ASE Opens Registration for Winter Certification

Advertisement

on

Hankook Adds Audi RS Q8 to OE Tire Portfolio

on

Tire Discounters Opens New Ohio Store in Columbus Area

on

Tire Registration Fines Increase by Inflation Adjustment

on

KYB Introduces New Video Training Series
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Understanding What You Can and Can't Change

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect