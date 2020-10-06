Hankook Launches App for Commercial Tire Dealers, Fleets

Hankook Tire has developed its first app for TBR tire dealer and fleet customers.

Click Here to Read More

The app includes features such as a dealer locator and emergency roadside assistance service for its NAP (National Accounts Program) customers.

The Hankook Tire Emergency Link Program (HELP) delivers emergency services such as tire replacements, mounting and dismounting, flat tire repair and more for fleets. HELP is a 24/7 emergency roadside assistance service available to commercial truck tire customers, and features a two-hour target service time and an extended network across the U.S., Hankook says.

The dealer locator and emergency roadside assistance features are also available through the Hankook website and HELP phone line.

The app officially launches Oct. 6 and is available for Apple and Android devices via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.