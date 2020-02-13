Connect with us

Hankook Partners with Amazon for Tire Compound Prediction Modeling

Hankook Tire is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to incorporate more digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data.

Hankook-Tire-Technodome

Hankook Tire recently developed a Virtual Compound Design (VCD) system, which predicts the characteristics of tire compounds and finds an optimal combination through artificial intelligence analysis, the company says. The AWS Cloud platform will enable Hankook to store, process and analyze huge amounts of data such as that gathered from the VCD system.

Through the collaboration with AWS, Hankook will actively introduce high-tech digital solutions such as the machine learning platform “Amazon SageMaker” to strengthen cooperation with AWS to develop tires that have the best performance, the company says. Amazon SageMaker is a service that provides developers and data scientists with the ability to build, train and deploy machine learning models, Hankook says.

The company says it is securing future-oriented innovative technology by utilizing its global R&D network built around its high-tech facility, the Hankook Technodome.

Hankook Partners with Amazon for Tire Compound Prediction Modeling

