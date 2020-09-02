Connect with us
Listen: Hankook’s New All-Weather Tire & COVID-19 Effects

In this episode, we delve into why Hankook is investing in the all-weather segment, how it’s been handling supply and demand challenges during the pandemic and how the company is preparing for potential trade and tariff situations in the future.
As the fall and winter seasons approach, your customers will be coming into your shop to gear up for the weather ahead – and some may need new tires. Luckily, you have options. Maybe you fit them with an all-season depending on where you live, or perhaps their best bet is a designated winter tire. For situations sandwiched between those two, a tire in the all-weather segment could be a better bet.

In the U.S. tire industry, the all-weather segment has gained popularity over the years, and Hankook Tire America has taken notice. So much that the company has released a new all-weather product of its own – the Kinergy 4S2. In this episode, we catch up with Curtis Brison, Hankook’s vice president of passenger and light truck tire sales. Brison delves into why Hankook is investing in the all-weather segment, how it’s been handling supply and demand challenges during the pandemic and how the company is preparing for potential trade and tariff situations in the future.

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

Product Launch: Details Behind Hankook’s New Kinergy 4S2

