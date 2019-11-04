Hamaton to Display New Products at SEMA 2019

Hamaton will showcase its complete product range, including its most cost-effective TPMS tool to date, at a 1,200 square-foot booth at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The new H47 – manufactured in partnership with ATEQ TPMS Tools exclusively for Hamaton’s sensors – packs many features into a compact design, such as an integrated OBDII module and Sync-ID, Hamaton says. It also comes with free updates as well as a free two-year warranty.

Customers can take advantage of Hamaton’s latest TPMS solutions with several fantastic bundle packages that combine the H47 and U-Pro Hybrid 2.0 sensors.

The Hamaton team will be on hand to demonstrate the H47’s features, such as configuring/programming U-Pro Hybrid 2.0 sensors successfully.

See Hamaton at booth #40247 in Global Tire Expo to find out more.

