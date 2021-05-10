Hamaton Appoints New Technical Support Specialist

Hamaton Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Wheeker as Technical Support Specialist to help sustain business growth.

Wheeker will work alongside a team to answer support calls and carry out vehicle testing to ensure its sensor coverage is up-to-date.

Wheeker says growing up surrounded by family members who forged rewarding automotive careers sparked his interest in the industry at a very young age. Wheeker secured an internship at Yazaki Automotive and, during his placement there, he took part in data analysis and product validation.