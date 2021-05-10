Connect with us
Hameton-Nick-Wheeker

People

Hamaton Appoints New Technical Support Specialist

Nick Wheeker will work alongside a team to answer support calls and carry out vehicle testing to ensure the company’s sensor coverage is up-to-date.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hamaton Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Wheeker as Technical Support Specialist to help sustain business growth.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Wheeker will work alongside a team to answer support calls and carry out vehicle testing to ensure its sensor coverage is up-to-date.

Wheeker says growing up surrounded by family members who forged rewarding automotive careers sparked his interest in the industry at a very young age. Wheeker secured an internship at Yazaki Automotive and, during his placement there, he took part in data analysis and product validation.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Toyo Tire U.S.A. Names New President, CEO

People: Hennessy Industries Names New President

People: TECH Marketing Team Gets New Senior Product Manager

People: Kumho Tire Appoints New CEO, President

Advertisement

on

Hamaton Appoints New Technical Support Specialist

on

TBC Brands' President to Retire

on

Direct Tire Owner Barry Steinberg Dies at 75

on

Fountain Tire Names MVP at Virtual Convention
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Passenger/Light Truck: The SUV & CUV Tire Megatrend

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels
Contact: Chase PotterPhone: 800-383-7974Phone: 951-RimText (951-746-8398)
12078 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-Scott-Damon-Nizar-Trigui-Gabriel-Asbun-Craig-Schneider Bridgestone-Scott-Damon-Nizar-Trigui-Gabriel-Asbun-Craig-Schneider

People

Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes
John-Thomas-Toyo-Tires John-Thomas-Toyo-Tires

People

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Names New President, CEO

Hennessy Industries Names New President
Barry Steinberg Direct Tire Obit Barry Steinberg Direct Tire Obit

People

Direct Tire Owner Barry Steinberg Dies at 75
Connect
Tire Review Magazine