October 17, 2019

Hamaton Inc. Extends Valve Stem Range for U-Pro Hybrid 2.0

Tire Review Staff

Graphite-Valve-Hamaton

Hamaton Inc. is expanding the valve stem range for its U-Pro Hybrid 2.0, a configurable sensor that has high vehicle coverage as well as configurable and programmable technologies, the company says.

Hamaton says the new gun metal grey clamp-in valve possesses features and benefits similar to its alloy and black counterparts, including:

  • Its tested anodised coating prevents corrosion from chemicals and road salt in winter;
  • Its washer enables users to tighten the valve without scratching the alloy wheel surface; and
  • Its nut-over-cap feature allows users to remove/attach the nut while the cap is on.
