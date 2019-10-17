Hamaton Inc. Extends Valve Stem Range for U-Pro Hybrid 2.0
Hamaton Inc. is expanding the valve stem range for its U-Pro Hybrid 2.0, a configurable sensor that has high vehicle coverage as well as configurable and programmable technologies, the company says.
Hamaton says the new gun metal grey clamp-in valve possesses features and benefits similar to its alloy and black counterparts, including:
- Its tested anodised coating prevents corrosion from chemicals and road salt in winter;
- Its washer enables users to tighten the valve without scratching the alloy wheel surface; and
- Its nut-over-cap feature allows users to remove/attach the nut while the cap is on.