Nokian Tyres has announced a new line of van and delivery vehicle tires – the Hakkapeliitta C4 and Hakkapeliitta CR4.

The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta C4 studded tire handles all the elements of winter, Nokian says. The stainless steel square stud ensures controlled handling and grip on both ice and snow.



The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta CR4 nordic non-studded tire is a choice for drivers who want to feel safe and comfortable on both crowded urban streets and unplowed urban gravel roads, Nokian says. The faceted MultiTouch tread design improves handling on icy, snowy and wet roads. The handling is complemented by the low rolling resistance that reduces fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. This greener mobility is appreciated by professional drivers and self-made adventurers alike, Nokian says.



According to Nokian Tyres, the comprehensive size selection of the Hakkapeliitta C4 is suited for all modern delivery vehicle and van models. Nokian Tyres offers a selection of 20 products, from 15 inches all the way up to 18 inches. The Nordic non-studded Hakkapeliitta CR4 also covers all modern van models, including many recreational vehicles. Sizes range from 15 to 17 inches.



Hakkapeliitta winter tires are covered by the Hakka Guarantee. If your Hakkapeliitta tire is damaged beyond repair, their Hakka Guarantee will provide you with a new tire, free of charge, Nokian says.

Increasing Demand for Special Tires According to Nokian Tyres, current popular trends are logistics and micro-travel, which also increase demand for high-quality, eco-friendly special tires.



Goods and people need to be able to move reliably and safely all year long. Professional drivers value a tire’s grip on the worst days of winter, durability and low noise. Recreational use also emphasizes fuel efficiency and easy and reliable handling even at higher speeds, said Mikko Liukkula, product development manager for Nokian Tyres. Square Studs for Grip For heavy vans in particular, maximizing lateral grip is important in order to retain control of the high-performance vehicle during sudden evasions and braking. The square stud made of stainless steel grips firmly and will last even as the kilometers add up, Liukkula said.



The square shape improves grip on ice both in longitudinal and lateral direction and anchors the stud even more firmly into the tread rubber compound, says Nokian Tyres.

Stable and Durable in Any Weather

The new Nokian Tyres tread model can overcome black ice, water and slush alike, Nokian says. The different tread block sizes and the arrow-like design of the center area, complete with supporting ribs, offer grip and stability when they are needed the most.



The winter-proof tread rubber compound, tailored for use on vans, works excellently across a wide temperature range and can withstand harsh wear, said Nokian Tyres.



According to Nokian Tyres, the tire will retain its grip on cold winter days as well as on wet and dry roads in milder weather. The tread compound is tolerant of cuts and impacts. Durability is ensured by aramid sidewall technology. The aramid fiber not only protects against accidental tire damage costs but also ensures that your customers reach their destination without any unpleasant surprises.

The Hakkapeliitta CR4 Non-Studded Tire According to Nokian Tyres, the Hakkapeliitta CR4– designed for versatile use on delivery vehicles and vans — offers reliability as well as quiet and light rolling for snowstorms and sudden below-zero temperatures that make roads slippery.



The van operator’s peace of mind is built on the new MultiTouch tread model that ensures winter grip as well as precise and comfortable handling. Nokian Tyres says the computer-optimized grooves and cuts on the various parts of the symmetrical tread pattern operate optimally in varying conditions on ice, snow and bare roads alike.



The new model is the result of computer modeling and millions of test kilometers, and it enables the Hakkapeliitta CR4 to adapt to sudden changes in the Northern winter. The large, jagged tread blocks have dense sipes, which the driver can sense as improved grip when accelerating on icy roads as well as in high-speed cornering in heavy snowfall. The added edges ensure commendable lateral and longitudinal grip, Liukkula said.



Increasingly varying winter weather means that a large part of our winter driving will take place on bare asphalt. The large, open grooves accelerate the removal of slush and water, preventing slushplaning and aquaplaning. The tread blocks are tied together with groove lifts, which ensures stability and safety in high-speed driving, even in dry weather, says Nokian Tyres.

