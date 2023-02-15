 TIA's Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TIA’s Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group

Gust will represent TIA and the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry on the committee.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Tire Industry Association (TIA) CEO Richard “Dick” Gust has been appointed for a second time to serve on the US Department of Commerce’s Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC).

Related Articles

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo informed Gust of his new appointment, which took effect immediately, in a letter dated Feb. 1, 2023. The appointment will run through Aug. 12, 2024, when the committee’s current charter expires. Gust’s previous appointment to the committee began in May 2021.

The committee’s role is to provide consensus advice on the development and administration of programs to expand U.S. exports of environmental technologies, goods and services, and products that comply with U.S. environmental, safety and related requirements, Raimondo said.

“I am honored to again be appointed to this important committee and to represent TIA, our members and the tire recycling industry,” Gust said.

You May Also Like

Ralson Tire executives
EV Bizz

Michelin Survey Reveals Remaining EV Hesitancy

Roughly one-quarter (27%) of Americans with traditional vehicles will consider EV purchase for next car.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

As the EV revolution accelerates through the US, a recent survey from Michelin shows concerns over the unknown remain an obstacle for many Americans, even EV owners.

According to the Global EV Outlook 2022 report, sales of electric vehicles could represent 50% of the market by 2030. However, Michelin found that affordability (59%), range anxiety (43%), and a home charging setup (37%) remain top areas of concern for traditional vehicle owners. Still, two-thirds of EV owners agree (67%) driving performance is better with EVs over traditional vehicles, and 82% are likely to consider buying another EV as their next vehicle.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Big O Tires, Midas Ranked No. 1 in Category in Franchise 500

Entrepreneur’s 44th annual Franchise 500 ranking shines a light on two TBC subsidiaries.

By Christian Hinton
Milestar Announces Partnership with Hammerking Productions

Milestar signs partnership with Hammerking Productions to become The Official UTV Tire of King of the Hammers.

By Christian Hinton
GB Remanufacturing Shares 2022 Donation Total

GB Remanufacturing donated over $45,000 to local and national organizations throughout 2022.

By Christian Hinton
Hamaton Releases Refreshed TPMS Programming App

Hamaton said the app has undergone a contemporary makeover with a more modern interface.

By Madeleine Winer
Hamaton TPMS app

Other Posts

GRI Receives US DOT Certification for Safety

GRI produces high-grade specialty tires that are built sustainably using pure natural rubber in Sri Lanka.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Mixing-Plant
Goodyear Lauds Q4 Growth Despite Market Challenges

Goodyear said its Q3 volumes outperformed the industry in both replacement and OE.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center
Kantner’s Tire Service Prioritizes Speed, Efficient & Honest Service

With a unique business model, Kantner’s Tire Service has earned its place as a Finalist in K&M’s 2023 Top Shop program.

By David Sickels
Kantners-Tire-SErvice-owners
Kenda Tire Becomes Tire Supplier for Formula Drift Pro Race

Kenda signed a two-year agreement to supply its Vezda UHP Max tire to selected Formula Drift Pro drivers for the 2023 season.

By Madeleine Winer
Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift