August 6, 2019

Gunk Releases New Degreasing Wipes

GUNK-Wipes

Gunk has released its new no-rinse degreasing wipes.

The industrial-strength degreasing wipes are designed to clean grease and oil on everything from engine bays to vehicle trim and windows and are currently available for purchase nationwide, the company says.

Gunk degreasing wipes feature 8-by-12-in. sheets that are double-sided with a scrubbing side and a smooth side. The degreasing wipes contain no isopropyl alcohol and are packaged in a moisture-sealed container to prevent drying and to maintain a long shelf-life.

The wipes have a citrus scent and are safe on skin as well as metal, glass, painted surfaces, plastic and rubber.

The wipes are sold in 30-count packs with prices ranging from $4.99–$6.99 and 75-count packs for $14.49. The wipes are currently available on Amazon and at Walmart and AutoZone stores nationwide.

