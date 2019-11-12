News/GT Radial
November 12, 2019

GT Radial to Compete in Formula Drift in 2020

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

GT Radial will return to Formula Drift, North America’s professional drifting competition, in 2020 after competing from 2014-2016.

“There’s a lot of great things happening at GT Radial, a tire brand that has been rolling on American roads for 25 years now,” said Thomas Okihisa, director of marketing for Giti Tire USA. “2020 will be one of the biggest years yet, with an all-new website, new products designed, developed and manufactured in America, and exciting promotional activities such as Formula DRIFT.”

GT Radial will be competing with a new extreme performance tire which will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Richburg, South Carolina.

