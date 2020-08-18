GT Radial Releases New Champiro SX2 RS UHP Tire

The new Champiro SX2 RS extreme performance summer tire by GT Radial is an evolution of the SX2 design which the company says has been popular with competitive drivers and everyday enthusiasts.

GT says the Champiro SX2 RS features an all-new tread compound that delivers a step up in performance in dry and wet conditions.

The Champiro SX2 RS is currently available for 18-inch rims in a W speed rating with additional sizes in the works.

The company says features and benefits include: