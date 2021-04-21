Connect with us
GT Radial is the Official Tire of 2021 Prospec Championship

Prospec, an evolution of the 2020 PRO2 Championship, will allow fields of up to 32 drivers to compete in four events throughout the year alongside the Formula Drift PRO teams.
Tire Review Staff

All drivers in the 2021 Prospec Championship will compete on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires, which are made at the company’s plant in Chester County, SC.

The Champiro SX2 RS is an evolution of the SX2 design, GT Radial says. Utilizing all the strong points of the original SX2, including an aggressive and proven asymmetric tread design, the Champiro SX2 RS features a new tread compound that delivers a step up in performance in dry and wet conditions, the company says.

