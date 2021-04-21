GT Radial is the Official Tire of 2021 Prospec Championship

All drivers in the 2021 Prospec Championship will compete on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires, which are made at the company’s plant in Chester County, SC.

Prospec, an evolution of the 2020 PRO2 Championship, will allow fields of up to 32 drivers to compete in four events throughout the year alongside the Formula Drift PRO teams. The season begins in Orlando, FL, on May 21-22 and ends at the series finale in Irwindale, CA, on October 22-23.

The Champiro SX2 RS is an evolution of the SX2 design, GT Radial says. Utilizing all the strong points of the original SX2, including an aggressive and proven asymmetric tread design, the Champiro SX2 RS features a new tread compound that delivers a step up in performance in dry and wet conditions, the company says.