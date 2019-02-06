Growing Numbers Attend CTDA Annual Luncheon

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) works at protecting and promoting the well-being of the California tire industry by providing a unified voice before state, county and local legislators and regulators. Other goals of the organization are to provide benefits and a platform for members with interact in a meaningful way. Getting things off to a strong start in 2019, the CTDA invited its members and industry guests to a lively and successful interaction, the CTDA-Federated New Year Luncheon, which took place Jan. 16 in Santa Fe Springs, California.

“The enthusiasm was palpable, and we’ve already gained five new members as a result of the event,” said CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly about the event that attracted tire industry leaders from throughout California and nationwide.“The new, larger venue provided more space for networking, which was important because the attendance grew again this year, with 95 people enjoying ‘socially networking the old-fashioned way.’”

Federated Insurance was the Title Sponsor for the event, joining Host Sponsor 1-800EveryRim, Gold Sponsors Yokohama and Lakin Tire, and Silver Sponsors Myers Tire Supply, Pirelli, Penn Tire and Net Driven.

Current TIA Vice President Brian Rigney of Dill Air Controls, and SEMA Wheel and Tire Council Senior Manager Allan Keefe were the guests of honor and provided a national perspective to those on attending.

“The annual luncheon serves as a great kickoff to the year for CTDA,” said Connerly, “and the continuing increase in attendance is a reflection of the buzz that has been created by past attendees who recognize the excitement of the luncheon and spread the word.”

Attendees included representatives from 48 companies and organizations, including 1-800EveryRim – OEM Wheels, A & R Tire, Allen Tire Company – Corporate, American Tire Depot – Corporate, American Tire Distributors, Automotive Training Institute, Coats, Continental Tire, CTDA, Daniels Tire Service – Corporate, Dill Air Controls, Falken Tire, Federated Insurance, Freedom Tire, Grand Prix Performance, GT Radial, Independent Repair Tire Pros, Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG), J & J Tires and Wheels, Kings Tire Wholesale, Kumho Tire, LA Sierra Tires & Wheels, Lakin Tire West, Leininger & Short, LKQ, Maxam Tire, Momo Automotive, Myers Tire Supply, Net Driven, Penn Tires, Performance Plus Tire, Pirelli, Service Capital, Savas Tires, Saemie Corp., Sunrise Auto Center, Tire Guys, The Plus Sizing Guide, The Wheel Group, Tillery Consulting/Artillery Tires, Tire Network, Tires Warehouse, Tom’s Automotive Service Center, Treadwerkz Performance Wheel & Tire, Turbo Wholesale Tire, Wayne Williams Marketing, Wheel Warehouse, and Yokohama Tire.