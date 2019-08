One the left is a look inside the new distribution center, and on the right is the distribution center from the outside.

Canadian tire distributor Groupe Touchette is opening a new distribution center in Cambridge in the province of Ontario, Canada.

The distribution center will serve more than 15 cities surrounding the Cambridge area such as London, Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph. The new warehouse has a total surface of 50,000 square feet and a capacity of close to 75,000 tires.